Maia Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.8% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,141.52.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,906.24 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,398.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

