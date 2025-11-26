iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,976,000 after purchasing an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,929,000 after purchasing an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $150.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

