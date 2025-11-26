Maia Wealth LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF $TOUS

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,286,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,920 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $659,000.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TOUS opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63.

