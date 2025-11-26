J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,072,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

MGK opened at $409.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $426.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.