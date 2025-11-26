Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 156,693 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 22,709.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,693 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $35,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WD-40 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WD-40 by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in WD-40 by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis bought 523 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $102,701.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,120.94. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.02 per share, with a total value of $97,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,947.40. This trade represents a 6.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,640 shares of company stock worth $522,765. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $195.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.18. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $187.40 and a one year high of $288.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.30. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

