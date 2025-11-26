Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27,883.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

