Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 426,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 95,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

