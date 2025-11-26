Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

