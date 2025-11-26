Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 181,575 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 24,177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,047,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 135,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.63. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $303.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

