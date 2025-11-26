Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 130,353.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,777 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $68,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,683,000 after buying an additional 238,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Zacks Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.6%

LULU opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

