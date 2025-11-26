Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8,148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 906,661 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $82,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

