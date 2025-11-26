Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,295 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,422 shares of company stock valued at $290,780,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

