Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4,903.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945,188 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $97,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

