Choreo LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,500,095. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

