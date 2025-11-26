STERIS plc $STE Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $267.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $268.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.