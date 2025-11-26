RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $802.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $786.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

