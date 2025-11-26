Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 12.3%

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11,540.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

