Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 12.3%

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Jones Trading lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AVXL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11,540.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Earnings History for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.