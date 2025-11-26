Stepan Company (SCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 2.6% increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.
Stepan Trading Up 3.4%
NYSE:SCL opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.
About Stepan
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
