Wrapped Origin Ether Price Reaches $4,357.42 on Major Exchanges (WOETH)

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can now be purchased for $4,357.42 or 0.03913929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Ether has a market cap of $84.24 million and $0.08 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Origin Ether

Wrapped Origin Ether was first traded on May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 16,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The official message board for Wrapped Origin Ether is blog.originprotocol.com. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official website is www.oeth.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 19,338.17610755. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 4,357.41867521 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

