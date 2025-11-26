FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $52.2090, with a volume of 10978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $987.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

