Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 10th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

