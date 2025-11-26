Solana ETF (SOLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 26th

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Solana ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOLZ opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Solana ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Solana ETF Company Profile

?The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

