Solana ETF (SOLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 26th

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
Solana ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOLZ opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Solana ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.
Solana ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solana ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.