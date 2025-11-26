Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 42.9% increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.46. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $21,019,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 290,087 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,749,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 106,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

