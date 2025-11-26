First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 7.7% increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,877.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,796.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,894.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

