Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 654.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,248,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,864,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,397,000 after purchasing an additional 426,092 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98,262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 225,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

