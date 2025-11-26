Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.