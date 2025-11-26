Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,925 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

