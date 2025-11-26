Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

