RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,066 iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $IEO

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Separately, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

