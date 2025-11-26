Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 3,013 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after buying an additional 7,872,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -362.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,440.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

