Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $205,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,708,000 after buying an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,345,000 after acquiring an additional 540,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,901.05. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,479,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at $584,816.96. The trade was a 71.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 259,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

