ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of ATI worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ATI by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ATI by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

