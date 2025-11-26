Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 3,906 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $579,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 79.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 466,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

