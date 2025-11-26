CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $609.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.43. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total transaction of $2,518,971.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 191,161 shares in the company, valued at $98,593,197.36. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,284 shares of company stock worth $169,199,575. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

