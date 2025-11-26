Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Fabrinet worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 171.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.29.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:FN opened at $429.73 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $498.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.