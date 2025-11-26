Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 180.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $369.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.40 and a 1-year high of $503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

