Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.58 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.