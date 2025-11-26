Silphium Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,480 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,161,000 after acquiring an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Fiserv by 84,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of FISV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

