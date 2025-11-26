Silphium Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Silphium Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.6% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,350 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,120,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,063,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.6%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

