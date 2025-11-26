Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 532.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $2,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,925,371.05. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,309,500. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

