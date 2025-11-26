Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Crh Plc $CRH

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

