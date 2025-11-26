Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Valero Energy Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $185.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
