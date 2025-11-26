Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp $INBK

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP decreased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp makes up 3.8% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 4.60% of First Internet Bancorp worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 239.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBK. Wall Street Zen lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($2.09). First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -6.32%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, COO Nicole S. Lorch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 70,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,899.76. This represents a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 419,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,351.98. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $187,863. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

