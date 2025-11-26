Inceptionr LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.48. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

