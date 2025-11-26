Silphium Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,000 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 725,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

