ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 26.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 26.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 and last traded at GBX 7.21. 21,188,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 7,955,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.87.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.