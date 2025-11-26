ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 26.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 26.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 and last traded at GBX 7.21. 21,188,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 7,955,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.87.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.