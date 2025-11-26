United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total value of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,792.90. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%
UTHR opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $486.20.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.