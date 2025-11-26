United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total value of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,792.90. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

UTHR opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.73. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $486.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

