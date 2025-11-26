Global Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.06 Million (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Global Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $24.06 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,216,662,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,216,662,759.937295. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99956388 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $20,740,692.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

