Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.85 and last traded at GBX 35.85. 934,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,470,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.45. The company has a market capitalization of £164.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

