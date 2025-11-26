Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.85 and last traded at GBX 35.85. 934,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,470,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Trading Down 2.0%
Evoke Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a SEC Filing?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.