Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.85 and last traded at GBX 35.85. 934,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,470,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The stock has a market cap of £164.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.45.

